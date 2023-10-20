A match in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals is next for Ugo Humbert, and he will meet Hubert Hurkacz. Humbert has +550 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Humbert at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

On Saturday, October 28 at 9:00 AM ET, Humbert will play Hurkacz in the semifinals, after defeating Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Humbert Stats

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Humbert beat No. 96-ranked Stricker, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Humbert has gone 23-23 and has yet to win a title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Humbert is 17-14 in matches.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Humbert has played 46 matches and 24.9 games per match.

In his 31 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Humbert has averaged 24.4 games.

Humbert has won 23.7% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games over the past year.

Humbert has claimed 77.9% of his service games on hard courts and 25.2% of his return games over the past 12 months.

