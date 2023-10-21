Florida State, Duke, Week 8 ACC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the ACC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -175
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 41-3 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Duke
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
2. Duke
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win ACC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 24-3 vs NC State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
3. Louisville
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +600
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
4. Clemson
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
- Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
5. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: L 41-31 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
6. North Carolina
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win ACC: +500
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th
- Last Game: W 41-31 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Virginia
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
7. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Boston College
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
8. NC State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: L 24-3 vs Duke
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
9. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
10. Syracuse
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th
- Last Game: L 41-3 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
11. Boston College
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
12. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
13. Virginia
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
14. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: W 38-21 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
