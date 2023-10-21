When the Air Force Falcons match up with the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Falcons will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Air Force vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-9.5) Over (33.5) Air Force 35, Navy 15

Week 8 Predictions

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Falcons have covered the spread three times in four games.

Air Force has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Falcons and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 33.5 points, 10.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Air Force contests.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Midshipmen have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Midshipmen are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Navy has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Midshipmen's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Navy games this year have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 17.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 37.0 14.7 41.0 16.3 45.0 20.0 Navy 20.3 23.0 27.0 22.7 19.0 14.0

