The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

Alabama ranks 86th in total offense this year (367.9 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 367.9 yards allowed per game. Tennessee's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 17 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 33.5 points per game, which ranks 38th.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on CBS.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Alabama Tennessee 367.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (61st) 292.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (11th) 148.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (6th) 219.4 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (88th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,397 yards passing for Alabama, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 95 times for 454 yards (64.9 per game), scoring three times.

Roydell Williams has piled up 319 yards on 61 attempts, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 19 receptions for 446 yards (63.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 283-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 36 targets.

Amari Niblack's 11 catches have turned into 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 1,264 yards (210.7 ypg) while completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 173 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has rushed for 571 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jabari Small has been given 65 carries and totaled 359 yards with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White leads his squad with 305 receiving yards on 29 catches.

Ramel Keyton has caught 14 passes and compiled 230 receiving yards (38.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has racked up 217 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

