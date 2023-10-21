Alabama vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), boasting the sixth-ranked rushing attack in the country, will take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored, by 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49.5
|-365
|+285
Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Tennessee has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the SEC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
