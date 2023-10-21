The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) are 8.5-point favorites at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both teams have tough rush defenses, with the Crimson Tide 21st against the run in the nation, and the Volunteers 20th defending the rushing attack. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Defensively, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best by giving up only 292.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 87th (367.9 yards per game). Tennessee has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 303 total yards per contest (17th-best). Offensively, it ranks 32nd by putting up 443.8 total yards per game.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -8.5 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -350 +260

Alabama Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Crimson Tide have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 272.3 total yards allowed per game (19th-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 372 total yards per game (-62-worst).

Looking at the Crimson Tide's last three contests, they have generated 30 points per game on offense (93rd-ranked) and have allowed 19.3 points per game on defense (56th-ranked).

Offensively, Alabama has averaged 241 passing yards per game over its last three contests (105th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 165.3 passing yards on defense over that stretch (46th-ranked).

In terms of rushing offense, the Crimson Tide rank -26-worst with 131 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 57th by giving up 107 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In Alabama's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Alabama games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Alabama has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

Alabama has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 1,397 yards (199.6 ypg) on 85-of-132 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has racked up 454 yards on 95 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Roydell Williams has collected 319 yards on 61 attempts, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 26 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 20 passes for 283 yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has hauled in 11 catches for 213 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Dallas Turner paces the team with seven sacks, and also has seven TFL and 29 tackles.

Caleb Downs has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 46 tackles and two interceptions so far.

