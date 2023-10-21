The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Sissons available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Colton Sissons vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 15:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Sissons has scored in two of the five games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In two of five games this season Sissons has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Sissons has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 3 Points 0 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

