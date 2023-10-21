On Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM CT, Sparkman High School will host Florence High School in a game between 7A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Florence vs. Sparkman Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Harvest, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Albertville High School at James Clemens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at North Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Stevenson, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Athens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Athens, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Hazel Green High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Hazel Green, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Wilson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Hatton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Town Creek, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Waterloo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Waterloo, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.