The North Alabama Lions (2-5) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium in a clash of UAC foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FCS by totaling 423.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 103rd (402.7 yards allowed per game). Utah Tech ranks 55th in total yards per game (361.7), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the FCS with 532.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

North Alabama vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

North Alabama Utah Tech 423.3 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.7 (64th) 402.7 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 532.2 (126th) 174.9 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (92nd) 248.4 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.2 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has 1,599 passing yards for North Alabama, completing 59.4% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 184 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 493 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Jalyn Daniels has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 223 yards (31.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 26 receptions for 451 yards (64.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

David Florence has caught 25 passes while averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Kobe Warden has hauled in 32 catches for 268 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has racked up 1,285 yards on 52.5% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has rushed for 352 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Chris Street has run for 219 yards across 31 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson has racked up 428 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Beau Sparks has caught 38 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (59.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jaivian Lofton's 13 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Alabama or Utah Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.