The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Washington State Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking best in scoring offense (48.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Washington State ranks 42nd in total yards per game (430.7), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 419.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Oregon vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon Washington State 555 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.7 (70th) 282.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.5 (84th) 220.5 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.8 (125th) 334.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (6th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,796 yards (299.3 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 79.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 101 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 520 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone five times. He's also caught 24 passes for 171 yards (28.5 per game).

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 45 times for 360 yards (60 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 689 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 40 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 45.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 19 receptions have turned into 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward leads Washington State with 1,783 yards on 146-of-210 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 101 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Nakia Watson has rushed for 153 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 151 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Dylan Paine has racked up 124 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has racked up 448 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Kelly has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 385 yards (64.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Victor's 37 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

