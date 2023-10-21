Having lost four in a row, the San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO to take in the action as the Sharks look to take down the Predators.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Sharks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 24th in goals against, conceding 15 total goals (three per game) in league play.

The Predators' 13 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 14 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged just 2.6 goals per game (13 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 5 1 4 5 3 2 - Ryan O'Reilly 5 2 2 4 2 7 53.8% Colton Sissons 5 3 0 3 2 2 50.6% Tyson Barrie 5 0 3 3 1 0 - Cole Smith 5 2 1 3 2 3 75%

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.

The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.

The Sharks' power-play percentage (18.39) ranked them 25th in the league.

Sharks Key Players