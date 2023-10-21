The VMI Keydets (3-3) meet a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 33rd with 23 points allowed per game. Samford's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 421.9 total yards per contest (19th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 71st by surrendering 363.7 total yards per game.

Samford vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Samford vs. VMI Key Statistics

Samford VMI 421.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.5 (117th) 363.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (50th) 116.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101 (106th) 305.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (94th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has thrown for 2,059 yards (294.1 ypg) while completing 72.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 438 yards, or 62.6 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

DaMonta Witherspoon has run for 194 yards across 50 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 509 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 receptions on 46 targets with three touchdowns.

Ty King has 33 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 434 yards (62 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias' 14 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 178 yards (25.4 ypg).

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 856 yards (142.7 ypg) on 83-of-128 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has 308 rushing yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 63 times for 243 yards (40.5 per game).

Chance Knox has hauled in 32 receptions for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Aidan Twombly has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 36.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Lemmond has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws.

