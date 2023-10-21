The Memphis Tigers (4-2) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Memphis is totaling 34 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 50th on defense with 23 points allowed per game. UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.6 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 56th with 30.1 points per contest.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Memphis Key Statistics

UAB Memphis 437.6 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.8 (71st) 428.4 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.5 (40th) 143.6 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (81st) 294 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.3 (27th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 13 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has racked up 1,905 yards on 74.4% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 135 yards with four scores.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 327 yards (46.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 25 receptions this season are good for 261 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 249 yards (on 55 carries) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has racked up 386 receiving yards on 25 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has put together a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 45 targets.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,697 yards (282.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 129 rushing yards on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has racked up 468 rushing yards on 82 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 233 yards (38.8 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has racked up 169 yards on 35 attempts, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 507 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 50 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 59.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

