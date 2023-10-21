The Week 8 college football schedule includes four games involving schools from the Pac-12. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!