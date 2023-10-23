Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Sunday? There are two games on the schedule, and a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score
Bruins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Pastrnak's stats: 5 goals in 4 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +155 to score
Bruins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Marchand's stats: 3 goals in 4 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +165 to score
Red Wings vs. Flames
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- DeBrincat's stats: 5 goals in 5 games
Elias Lindholm (Flames) +185 to score
Flames vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Lindholm's stats: 2 goals in 5 games
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +185 to score
Red Wings vs. Flames
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Larkin's stats: 2 goals in 5 games
Jake DeBrusk (Bruins) +185 to score
Bruins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- DeBrusk's stats: 0 goals in 3 games
Nazem Kadri (Flames) +200 to score
Flames vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Kadri's stats: 0 goals in 5 games
Troy Terry (Ducks) +210 to score
Ducks vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Terry's stats: 1 goal in 4 games
James van Riemsdyk (Bruins) +240 to score
Bruins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- van Riemsdyk's stats: 3 goals in 4 games
Jonathan Huberdeau (Flames) +250 to score
Flames vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22
- Huberdeau's stats: 2 goals in 5 games
