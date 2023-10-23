Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Walker County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Corner High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Winfield High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
