Herbert Jones plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Below, we dig into Jones' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-110)

Over 10.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last season, giving up 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.4.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 44 35 7 3 5 3 0 12/31/2022 28 4 11 3 0 0 3 11/25/2022 23 13 5 3 2 1 1 11/15/2022 23 10 3 2 2 1 0

