Larry Nance Jr. and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be matching up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

We're going to examine Nance's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Larry Nance Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 113.0 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per game last year, 21st in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.0 makes per game.

Larry Nance Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 34 4 9 5 0 0 1 11/25/2022 15 4 1 0 0 1 0 11/15/2022 31 19 7 2 1 2 0

