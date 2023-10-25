Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
The Dallas Mavericks hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Spurs 113
Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Mavericks vs Spurs
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.1)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.2
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game and gave up 114.1 last year, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.
- On the boards, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).
- At 22.9 assists per game, the Mavericks were third-worst in the league last year.
- Dallas was the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.7) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4) last year.
- Beyond the arc, the Mavericks were third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.2) last year. They were eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Performance Insights
- The Spurs' defensive performance was worst in the NBA last season with 123.1 points allowed per contest, but offensively they were more effective, scoring 113 points per game (23rd-ranked in league).
- San Antonio, who ranked 12th in the league with 43.7 rebounds per game, allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which was fifth-worst in the NBA.
- With 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs ranked fifth-best in the league in the category.
- San Antonio averaged 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and forced 13.2 turnovers per game (17th-ranked).
- The Spurs ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they made 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in league).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.