Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies are favored by 1.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.
- The average total for Pelicans games last season was 226.8 points, 2.3 more than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- New Orleans was underdogs in 41 games last season and won 15 (36.6%) of those contests.
- The Pelicans had a record of 15-26, a 36.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -115 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New Orleans.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Prediction
|How to Watch Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, the Pelicans performed better at home (23-18-0) than away (17-24-0) last year.
- Looking at the over/under, New Orleans' games finished over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%) last year.
- The Pelicans averaged just 1.4 more points per game last year (114.4) than the Grizzlies conceded (113.0).
- New Orleans went 30-11 versus the spread and 32-9 overall when scoring more than 113.0 points last season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|114.4
|116.9
|15
|8
|30-11
|32-18
|32-9
|41-9
|112.5
|113.0
|8
|11
|34-16
|32-20
|35-15
|40-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.