How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT
The Memphis Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans on October 25, 2023 in the opening contest of the 2023-24 season for both teams.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Prediction
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans shot at a 48% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.
- New Orleans compiled a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.
- The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game last year were just 1.4 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies gave up.
- When it scored more than 113 points last season, New Orleans went 32-9.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Pelicans scored 1.1 more points per game at home (114.9) than on the road (113.8).
- The Pelicans conceded fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than on the road (115) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Pelicans made fewer treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
