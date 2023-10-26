Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Sun Belt teams are in action for seven games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Coastal Carolina +3.5 against Marshall as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern matchup.
Best Week 9 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Coastal Carolina +3.5 vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 4.4 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Georgia State +1 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia State by 5.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Troy -6.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 11.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 9 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Old Dominion vs. James Madison
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Total: 54.1 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|7-0 (4-0 Sun Belt)
|32.4 / 19.3
|399.9 / 326.6
|Georgia State
|6-2 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|30.4 / 25.5
|415.1 / 401.5
|Old Dominion
|4-3 (3-1 Sun Belt)
|24.1 / 25.4
|358.6 / 372.0
|Georgia Southern
|6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt)
|33.8 / 24.6
|449.4 / 382.8
|Texas State
|5-2 (2-1 Sun Belt)
|38.3 / 28.4
|477.1 / 409.6
|Troy
|5-2 (2-1 Sun Belt)
|26.6 / 17.4
|444.7 / 281.6
|South Alabama
|4-3 (2-1 Sun Belt)
|35.4 / 19.4
|448.0 / 312.4
|Coastal Carolina
|4-3 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|29.7 / 22.7
|447.3 / 400.9
|Marshall
|4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt)
|27.3 / 27.3
|384.9 / 375.3
|Appalachian State
|3-4 (1-2 Sun Belt)
|32.4 / 29.9
|443.0 / 397.7
|Louisiana
|4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt)
|32.9 / 27.9
|425.6 / 365.4
|Arkansas State
|3-4 (1-2 Sun Belt)
|21.4 / 35.1
|361.3 / 456.4
|UL Monroe
|2-5 (0-4 Sun Belt)
|19.9 / 32.7
|334.3 / 449.3
|Southern Miss
|1-6 (0-4 Sun Belt)
|20.7 / 38.1
|326.4 / 417.1
