The Week 9 college football slate includes seven games featuring Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Week 9 Sun Belt Results

Georgia Southern 44 Georgia State 27

Pregame Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1)

Georgia Southern (-1) Pregame Total: 62.5

Georgia Southern Leaders

Passing: Davis Brin (22-for-35, 334 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Davis Brin (22-for-35, 334 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen White (25 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen White (25 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dalen Cobb (3 TAR, 2 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia State Leaders

Passing: Darren Grainger (21-for-37, 157 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Darren Grainger (21-for-37, 157 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Carroll (28 ATT, 208 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marcus Carroll (28 ATT, 208 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Robert Lewis (18 TAR, 12 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Georgia State 452 Total Yards 447 334 Passing Yards 157 118 Rushing Yards 290 2 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 9 Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Appalachian State (-17)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-11)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-6.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.