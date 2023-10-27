Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Andalusia High School vs. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 6:00 PM CT, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will meet Andalusia High School in Montgomery, AL.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Andalusia vs. MCPS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cecil, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Section, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Pleasant Home School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.