Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Berry High School vs. Brilliant High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
In 1A play on Friday, October 27, Brilliant High School will host Berry High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Berry vs. Brilliant Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games This Week
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Fayette County Games This Week
Midfield High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
