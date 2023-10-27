Weaver High School will host Beulah High School in 3A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Beulah vs. Weaver Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Weaver, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

Location: Piedmont, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellborn High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Anniston, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Jacksonville, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Oxford, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Alexandria, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games This Week

Valley High School at Carroll High School