Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Boaz High School vs. Douglas High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT
Boaz High School plays at Douglas High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 5A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boaz vs. Douglas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games This Week
North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
