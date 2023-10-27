Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Brooks High School vs. Deshler High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
There is a matchup between 4A teams in Tuscumbia, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Deshler High School hosting Brooks High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brooks vs. Deshler Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkmont High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.