Colbert Heights High School plays at Lauderdale County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert Heights vs. Lauderdale Co. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Elkmont High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

