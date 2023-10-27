Cordova High School is on the road versus Curry High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Cordova vs. Curry Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23

7:00 PM CT on October 23 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26

6:45 PM CT on October 26 Location: OAK GROVE, AL

OAK GROVE, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School