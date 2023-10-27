Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Cottage Hill Christian Academy vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
There is a matchup between 3A teams in Evergreen, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Hillcrest-Evergreen High School hosting Cottage Hill Christian Academy.
Cottage Hill vs. H'crest-E'green Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Davidson High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Irvington, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
