There is a matchup between 4A teams in Tuskegee, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Booker T. Washington High School hosting Dale County High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dale County vs. B.T. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Notasulga High School at The Calhoun High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Letohatchee, AL

Letohatchee, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Home High School at Reeltown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School