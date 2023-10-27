In 3A action on Friday, October 27, Brindlee Mountain High School will host Danville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Danville vs. Brindlee Mnt. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Douglas, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Grant, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hazel Green, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Priceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Normal, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

