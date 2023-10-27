Elkmont High School travels to face Colbert County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Elkmont vs. Colbert County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Leighton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheffield, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games This Week

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

