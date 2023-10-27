Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Elkmont High School vs. Colbert County High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Elkmont High School travels to face Colbert County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Elkmont vs. Colbert County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Limestone County Games This Week
Athens High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
