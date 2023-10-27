Elkmont High School travels to face Colbert County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Elkmont vs. Colbert County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Rogersville, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Sheffield, AL

Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games This Week

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School