In 4A action on Friday, October 27, Orange Beach High School will host Escambia County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County vs. Orange Beach Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Orange Beach, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Fairhope High School at Baker High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Satsuma, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Daphne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Daphne, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flomaton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Escambia County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Atmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: East Brewton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.