In 4A action on Friday, October 27, Orange Beach High School will host Escambia County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County vs. Orange Beach Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Fairhope High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flomaton, AL

Flomaton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Escambia County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School