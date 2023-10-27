Fyffe High School plays at Ider High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fyffe vs. Ider Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Ider, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Valley Head, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.