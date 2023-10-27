Fyffe High School plays at Ider High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Fyffe vs. Ider Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ider, AL

Ider, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School