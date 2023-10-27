Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Geraldine High School vs. Glencoe High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
There is a game between 3A teams in Glencoe, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Glencoe High School hosting Geraldine High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geraldine vs. Glencoe Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Ider High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ider, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.