There is a game between 3A teams in Glencoe, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Glencoe High School hosting Geraldine High School.

Geraldine vs. Glencoe Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

Location: Piedmont, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

Location: Gadsden , AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Sardis City, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Gadsden, AL

Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Gadsden, AL

Conference: 6A

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Moody, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

Location: Valley Head, AL

Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Fort Payne, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Ider High School