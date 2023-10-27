Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Greene County High School vs. Aliceville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Aliceville High School will host Greene County High School in a clash between 2A teams.
Greene County vs. Aliceville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Aliceville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
