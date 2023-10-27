On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Aliceville High School will host Greene County High School in a clash between 2A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County vs. Aliceville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Aliceville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.