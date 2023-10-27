Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Headland High School vs. New Brockton High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
New Brockton High School will host Headland High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.
Headland vs. New Brockton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
Pleasant Home School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
