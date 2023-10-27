New Brockton High School will host Headland High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Headland vs. New Brockton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: New Brockton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Pleasant Home School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Kinston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Kinston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

