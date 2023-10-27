Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Highland Home High School vs. Reeltown High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT, Reeltown High School will meet Highland Home High School in Notasulga, AL.
Highland Home vs. Reeltown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Notasulga High School at The Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Letohatchee, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
