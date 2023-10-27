On Friday, October 27 at 5:30 PM CT, Piedmont High School will host Hokes Bluff High School in a matchup between 3A teams.

Hokes Bluff vs. Piedmont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 5:30 PM CT

5:30 PM CT Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Wellborn High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School