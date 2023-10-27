Cleveland High School will host Holly Pond High School in 2A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Holly Pond vs. Cleveland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

