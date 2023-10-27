Goshen High School will host Horseshoe Bend High School in 2A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Horseshoe Bend vs. Goshen Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Goshen, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pike County Games This Week

Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Troy, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Brundidge, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.