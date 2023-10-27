Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Houston Academy vs. Providence Christian School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
In 3A action on Friday, October 27, Providence Christian School will host Houston Academy at 7:00 PM CT.
Houston Academy vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hartford, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
