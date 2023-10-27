In 3A action on Friday, October 27, Providence Christian School will host Houston Academy at 7:00 PM CT.

Houston Academy vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Dothan, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

Conference: 3A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

Conference: 5A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Hartford, AL

Hartford, AL Conference: 2A

Conference: 2A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School