On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Lee-Scott Academy is away from home versus Edgewood Academy.

Lee-Scott Aca. vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beauregard High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School