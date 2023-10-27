Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Lee-Scott Academy vs. Edgewood Academy Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Lee-Scott Academy is away from home versus Edgewood Academy.
Lee-Scott Aca. vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Elmore, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games This Week
Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Auburn High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
