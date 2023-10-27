North Jackson High School is on the road versus Kate D Smith DAR High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

North Jackson vs. KDS DAR Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Grant, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Douglas, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hazel Green, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Section, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

