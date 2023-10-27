On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, The Calhoun High School will host Notasulga High School in a clash between 1A teams.

Notasulga vs. Calhoun Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Letohatchee, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lowndes County Games This Week

Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayneville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuskegee, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Home High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

