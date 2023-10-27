Park Crossing High School is on the road versus Stanhope Elmore High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 6A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Park Crossing vs. Stanhope Elmore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cecil, AL

Cecil, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hayneville, AL

Hayneville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School