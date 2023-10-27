Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Pleasant Home School vs. Elba High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Elba High School will host Pleasant Home School in 1A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pleasant Home vs. Elba Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Elba, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
Headland High School at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.