Elba High School will host Pleasant Home School in 1A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Pleasant Home vs. Elba Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Headland High School at New Brockton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Brockton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Kinston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Kinston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

