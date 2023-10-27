There is a clash between 1A teams in Spring Garden, AL on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Spring Garden High School hosting Ragland High School.

Ragland vs. Spring Garden Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Valley Head, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • Conference: 1A

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • Conference: 1A

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • Conference: 4A

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • Conference: 1A

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • Conference: 5A

